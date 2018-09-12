AL-MANAAR, THE MUSLIM CULTURAL HERITAGE CENTRE
AL-Manaar Centre is a busy, successful and vibrant faith-based centre based in North Kensington, West London; catering for the needs and aspirations of a diverse multicultural community. The Centre exists to improve the quality of life for local people by delivering quality facilities, services and activities covering a range of educational, recreational, cultural, spiritual and social areas.
We are seeking talented and inspiring candidates to fill the following positions:
FULL-TIME POSTS
Operations Manager (£30k PA)
Finance Officer (£25k PA)
Admin/Reception Officer (£18,720 PA)
PART-TIME POST
Therapeutic Counselor (£25,000 – £33,280 PA subject to experience)
CLOSING DATE: FRIDAY 28TH SEPTEMBER, 5PM
Interviews will take place within 3 weeks from the closing date.
For an application pack, please email jobs@mchc.org.uk or;
Download the pack from: www.mchc.org.uk or collect a hard copy from the centre at:
Al-Manaar
244 Acklam Road
London
W10 5YG
Note: CVs will not be accepted