Scrolling news:

Afghanistan: 32 civilians killed in suicide bombing

Austria mulls to expand headscarf ban in schools

Afghanistan: More than 30 killed in attacks across Afghanistan

Belgium: 76 pct of Islamophobic attacks target women in Belgium

Palestine: More than 150 Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

Palestine: Israel kills teen, injures 210 in peaceful protests in Gaza

Weekly Report on Israeli human rights violations in Occupied Palestinian Territory (30 August–5 September)

US: Florida man sentenced for only 48 months for threatening to bomb mosque

Palestine: Palestinians protest village Israeli demolition plans, evicting Bedouins

UK: Labour Party adopts full anti-Semitism code

Libya: Death toll increases to 47 following week of Tripoli clashes

Myanmar: Rohingya Muslim herdsman killed by Buddhists, another found dead

Germany: Rival protests held over killing of German citizen

Weekly Report: Israeli human rights violations in Occupied Palestinian Territory (16–29 August)

Between 1000 to 9,600 Iraqi, Syrian civilians killed by US-led coalition

Iraq: Suicide bombing kills 8 in western Iraq

Palestine: Dozens of Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

Palestine: Jewish settlers vandalise Palestinian vehicles near Ramallah, attack home near Nablus

India: Death toll from Kerala floods climbs to 445

Germany calls for end to US dominance in global finance

VACANCIES

12th Sep 2018

 AL-MANAAR, THE MUSLIM CULTURAL HERITAGE CENTRE

 

AL-Manaar Centre is a busy, successful and vibrant faith-based centre based in North Kensington, West London; catering for the needs and aspirations of a diverse multicultural community. The Centre exists to improve the quality of life for local people by delivering quality facilities, services and activities covering a range of educational, recreational, cultural, spiritual and social areas.

We are seeking talented and inspiring candidates to fill the following positions:

 

FULL-TIME POSTS

Operations Manager (£30k PA)
Finance Officer (£25k PA)
Admin/Reception Officer (£18,720 PA)

PART-TIME POST

Therapeutic Counselor (£25,000 – £33,280 PA subject to experience)

CLOSING DATE: FRIDAY 28TH SEPTEMBER, 5PM

Interviews will take place within 3 weeks from the closing date.

For an application pack, please email  jobs@mchc.org.uk or;

Download the pack from: www.mchc.org.uk  or  collect a hard copy from the centre at:

Al-Manaar

244 Acklam Road

London

W10 5YG

 

Note: CVs will not be accepted

Leave a Comment

What is 12 + 7 ?
Please leave these two fields as-is:
IMPORTANT! To be able to proceed, you need to solve the following simple math (so we know that you are a human) :-)

Over 120 people attended a landmark conference on the media reporting of Islam and Muslims. It was held jointly by The Muslim News and Society of Editors in London on September 15.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence 2015 was held on March in London to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to the society.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence 2015 was held on March in London to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to the society.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence event is to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to society. Over 850 people from diverse background, Muslim and non-Muslim, attended the gala dinner.

MOST READ

Latest Tweets

Features

Culture

Culture

Comment

Comment

Environment

Environment

Health & Science

Health & Science

Sport

Sport

Copyright 2013 The Muslim News

The Muslim News
PO Box 380, Harrow, Middlesex HA2 6LL, United Kingdom
Tel: +44 (0) 20 8863 8586 , Mobile: 07768 241325, Fax: +44 (0) 20 8863 9370
E-mail: info@muslimnews.co.uk
Editor and Publisher Ahmed J Versi

Deputy Editor John Chapman

Website Design by PattonFrench.com