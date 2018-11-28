Scrolling news:

Palestine: Israel to seize Palestinian land in Jordan Valley region

Somalia: Two separate terror attacks kill 26 people

Jammu & Kashmir: Indian troops kill 6 militants, 1 civilian

Syria: Civilians killed by Syrian Govt & US led attacks

Palestine: Jewish settlers raid Palestinian village in West Bank

Pakistan: Bombing kills 25 in Orakzai market

Afghanistan: Suicide bombing kills 43 people celebrating Prophet’s birthday

Palestine: 52 Palestinian children killed by Israel this year

Palestinian gov’t slams Israeli incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque

Nigeria: Muslim body slams school banning headscarves

Pakistan: Bomb kills 2, injures 10, in Karachi

Palestine: Israeli targets civilian properties leaving them in ruins in Gaza

US hate crimes up 17 percent in 2017

Palestine: 7 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in Gaza

Somali: Triple car bombings kill 23 in Mogadishu

Palestine: Israeli gunfire kills Palestinian protester in Gaza

Germany: Alarming rise in Islamophobia against Muslims

US: First two Muslim women elected to US Congress

Austrian policeman accused of making Islamophobic remark

US: Journalist Khashoggi’s sons plead for father’s body return

RECRUITMENT:

28th Nov 2018

Executive Director
£35 – 45k
London

Are you self-motivated and organised?

Are you an experienced Executive Director?

Islamic Forum Trust needs you!

The Islamic Forum Trust is a registered charity in the United Kingdom with the objectives:

1. To promote the religious education of Muslims and non-Muslims in the Islamic faith.

2. To promote justice and equality amongst all Muslims and non-Muslims irrespective of race, culture and other differences.

3. To relieve poverty and sickness of Muslims either in the UK or abroad.

We are looking for a full-time Executive Director and we need you to:

To ensure highly effective service delivery at all centres

To ensure legal and regulatory compliance across all IFT centres

To generate sustainable and growing income from all IFT centres

To assist the Board of Trustees in developing a strategic plan for IFT and be responsible for delivering it

TO APPLY OR FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT US ON:
iftrust123@gmail.com

Over 120 people attended a landmark conference on the media reporting of Islam and Muslims. It was held jointly by The Muslim News and Society of Editors in London on September 15.

