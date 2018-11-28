RECRUITMENT:

Executive Director

£35 – 45k

London

Are you self-motivated and organised?

Are you an experienced Executive Director?

Islamic Forum Trust needs you!

The Islamic Forum Trust is a registered charity in the United Kingdom with the objectives:

1. To promote the religious education of Muslims and non-Muslims in the Islamic faith.

2. To promote justice and equality amongst all Muslims and non-Muslims irrespective of race, culture and other differences.

3. To relieve poverty and sickness of Muslims either in the UK or abroad.

We are looking for a full-time Executive Director and we need you to:

To ensure highly effective service delivery at all centres

To ensure legal and regulatory compliance across all IFT centres

To generate sustainable and growing income from all IFT centres

To assist the Board of Trustees in developing a strategic plan for IFT and be responsible for delivering it

TO APPLY OR FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT US ON:

iftrust123@gmail.com