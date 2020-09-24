IMAM RECRUITMENT LUTON

KOKNI COMMUNITY LUTON MASJID & MADRASA
RELIEF IMAM/CARETAKER (A SHAAFI DOCTRINE)
Luton, Bedfordshire | Part Time 2 years fixed Term Contract
MAIN DUTIES
♦ Comprehensive and daily upkeep of masjid and centre
♦ Teaching children Islamic education
♦ Cover all duties in absence of main imam
♦ Bringing cohesiveness within communities
REMUNERATION & ENTITLEMENT
♦ Based on qualification & experience in line with current local mosques (£700-£850)
♦ Annual holiday entitlement and other benefits in line with our HR policies
SKILLS
Good communication skills in Urdu/Kokni and preferably in English.
APPLICATION
Please email CV to admin@kokniluton.co.uk
Alternatively mail
Admin Officer
KOKNI Community Luton
Unit 2/3 Bury Park Estate
Bury Park Road
Luton
Beds
LU1 1HB
Closing Date for application: Friday, October 30, 2020