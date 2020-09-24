Scrolling news:

Palestine says 100,000 virus swabs damaged by Israel

Turkey: 104-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19

Palestine: Dozens of Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa mosque complex

Thailand: Muslim Pattani longs for peace, freedom in Thailand

Philippines: Muslim majority Bangsamoro region seeks assistance amid Covid-19 pandemic

Jammu & Kashmir: Young ‘innocent’ Kashmiri killed in police custody

France: MPs leave meeting over student wearing hijab

Palestine: 3,500 Palestinians killed during Netanyahu premiership

Libya: 24 migrants die as boat sinks off Libyan coast

Palestine: Israel to demolish mosque in Jerusalem

Pakistan reopen schools, universities, as Covid-19 shows downward trend

Pakistan urges ASEAN to speak out against Islamophobia

Somalia: Suicide attack by al-Shabaab outside mosque kills 6

EU: Ban on halal & kosher slaughter against EU law

Arab League slammed for not condemning UAE-Israel deal

UK: Brexit: Outcry over UK bill that violates intl law

Canadian judge apologizes for hijab ruling

UN welcomes Indonesia’s acceptance of Rohingya refugees

Bangladesh: Disabled Bangladeshi with only 2 working fingers vows to make a difference

Bangladesh: 12 die, 40 injured in mosque blasts

IMAM RECRUITMENT LUTON

24th Sep 2020

KOKNI COMMUNITY LUTON MASJID & MADRASA

RELIEF IMAM/CARETAKER (A SHAAFI DOCTRINE)

Luton, Bedfordshire | Part Time 2 years fixed Term Contract

MAIN DUTIES

♦   Comprehensive and daily upkeep of masjid and centre

♦   Teaching children Islamic education

♦   Cover all duties in absence of main imam

♦   Bringing cohesiveness within communities

REMUNERATION & ENTITLEMENT

♦   Based on qualification & experience in line with current local mosques (£700-£850)

♦   Annual holiday entitlement and other benefits in line with our HR policies

SKILLS

Good communication skills in Urdu/Kokni and preferably in English.

APPLICATION

Please email CV to admin@kokniluton.co.uk

Alternatively mail

Admin Officer
KOKNI Community Luton
Unit 2/3 Bury Park Estate
Bury Park Road
Luton
Beds
LU1 1HB

Closing Date for application: Friday, October 30, 2020

