IMAM RECRUITMENT LUTON

KOKNI COMMUNITY LUTON MASJID & MADRASA

RELIEF IMAM/CARETAKER (A SHAAFI DOCTRINE)

Luton, Bedfordshire | Part Time 2 years fixed Term Contract

MAIN DUTIES

♦ Comprehensive and daily upkeep of masjid and centre

♦ Teaching children Islamic education

♦ Cover all duties in absence of main imam

♦ Bringing cohesiveness within communities

REMUNERATION & ENTITLEMENT



♦ Based on qualification & experience in line with current local mosques (£700-£850)

♦ Annual holiday entitlement and other benefits in line with our HR policies

SKILLS

Good communication skills in Urdu/Kokni and preferably in English.

APPLICATION

Please email CV to admin@kokniluton.co.uk

Alternatively mail

Admin Officer

KOKNI Community Luton

Unit 2/3 Bury Park Estate

Bury Park Road

Luton

Beds

LU1 1HB

Closing Date for application: Friday, October 30, 2020