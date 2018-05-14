Scrolling news:

41 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza as US & Israel celebrate US Embassy opening in Jerusalem

Indonesia: church bombings leave 13 dead, 43 injured

Palestine: Palestinian family survives second Israeli settler arson attack

South Africa: Murder of Shi’a Muslim in mosque condemned by all Muslims

Palestine: Gazans return en masse to Israel border, one killed, hundreds injured

Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights violations in Occupied Palestinian Territory (3 – 9 May)

Germany: Berlin court insists on headscarf ban

Germany sees 1,075 Islamophobic crimes in 2017

Jammu and Kashmir: 6 civilians killed by Indian soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir

France: French proposal lead by former President and PM want changes in verses of Qur’an

Jammu and Kashmir: Indian forces kill 3 suspected militants in Kashmir, mows down a protester

Palestine: Israeli excessive force in Gaza exacerbates suffering of children: UNICEF

Palestine: Israeli soldiers injure over 1140 Gazans including children on Friday

Pakistan nuclear body staff comes under suicide attack, 3 killed

Libya: Gunmen attack election commission HQ in Tripoli killing 15

Nigeria: 27 killed in twin suicide blasts in NE Nigeria

Afghanistan: Twin blasts kill 35, including 10 journalists in Kabul

Palestine: Israeli soldiers kill 3 Palestinians on Gaza border

Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights violations in Occupied Palestinian Territory (19–25 April)

Somalia: Suicide attack kills at least 5

Fostering Fortnight

14th May 2018

Over 120 people attended a landmark conference on the media reporting of Islam and Muslims. It was held jointly by The Muslim News and Society of Editors in London on September 15.

The Muslim News Awards for Excellence event is to acknowledge British Muslim and non-Muslim contributions to society. Over 850 people from diverse background, Muslim and non-Muslim, attended the gala dinner.

