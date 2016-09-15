BOOK OFFERS



Author: John Walbridge, Indiana University

Publisher: Cambridge University Press

Online publication date: March 2011

Print publication year: 2010

Online ISBN: 9780511761959

PAGES: 211

Hardback

Subjects: Islam, Religion

BOOK DESCRIPTION

This book investigates the central role of reason in Islamic intellectual life. Despite widespread characterization of Islam as a system of belief based only on revelation, John Walbridge argues that rational methods, not fundamentalism, have characterized Islamic law, philosophy and education since the medieval period. His research demonstrates that this medieval Islamic rational tradition was opposed by both modernists and fundamentalists, resulting in a general collapse of traditional Islamic intellectual life and its replacement by more modern but far shallower forms of thought. However, the resources of this Islamic scholarly tradition remain an integral part of the Islamic intellectual tradition and will prove vital to its revival. The future of Islam, Walbridge argues, will be marked by a return to rationalism.

A systematic treatment of the role of reason in Islam that challenges the idea that Islam rejects reason

Proposes the recovery of the rationalist heritage of Islam as part of the future of Islam

Integrates treatment of law, philosophy, mysticism and science within a general account of Islamic attitudes to reason